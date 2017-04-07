Favorite Products: February 2017

In what was a closely contested selection process, Prepared Foods readers settled on Sunkist Truefruit Clusters as their favorite product introduction from February 2017. Readers named Sunkist Truefruit Clusters as the top launch, edging out Yoplait Greek 100 Protein by just a few votes.

Ready-to-Use Organic Tahini from Rushdi Foods finished in third place.

With no artificial flavors or colors, Sunkist trueFruit Clusters are simply made from fresh fruit, which is why consumers can find them in the produce section of grocery stores.

