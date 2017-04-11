Editor's Note: Watch the video above to learn more about The New Primal Date & Rosemary Chicken Jerky.

Riviana Foods Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., introduced RiceSelect® brand Organic Pearl Couscous. It is being produced in the USA with organic, durum semolina wheat and is available in both Original and Tri-Color varieties.

RiceSelect® Organic Pearl Couscous, also known as Israeli Couscous, is created through a unique open flame toasting process, which makes both the Original and Tri-Color varieties a true Israeli-style pearl couscous. Because of its larger size, pearl couscous has a slightly chewy texture and, because it is toasted, it has a slightly nutty flavor. Pearl Couscous is shaped into small balls and then toasted in an open flame oven. Toasting also allows it to absorb liquid without falling apart. This toasting technique differentiates Pearl Couscous from other pasta, and enhances the multitude of recipes in which it can be included.

Suitable for on-the-go families looking to get a wholesome meal on the table fast, versatile Organic Pearl Couscous can be prepared in 10 minutes. Organic Pearl Couscous is made from the highest quality organic durum semolina wheat, is low in fat, cholesterol and sodium and is also Non-GMO Project Verified, Star K kosher certified and certified organic by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) and the USDA.

RiceSelect® Organic Pearl Couscous is sold in convenient 24.5-ounce re-usable, recyclable jars, and available for purchase at grocery stores nationwide and online at www.riceselect.com.