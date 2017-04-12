HannahMax Cookie Chips® is a snacking cookie created out of the belief that snacks can be free from highly-processed ingredients.

A light yet indulgent snack, Cookie Chips is made with real, premium ingredients like creamery rBST-free butter, cage-free eggs, and pure-milled cane sugar. And there are only 130-140 calories per serving. The company’s nine crunchy flavors are free of GMO’s, artificial colors, trans fats and preservatives for a better-for-you, sweet treat.

The full product line is Certified Kosher and the two Gluten Free flavors are certified gluten free. Cookie Chips (SRP $3.49 - 5-ounce bag) are available in seven flavors including: Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Sugar, Sea Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter with Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Chip with Sea Salt, Original, Coconut White Chocolate, Chocolate Chip Gluten Free and Lemon Sugar Gluten Free. Cookie Chips are also available in three single-serve flavors (SRP $1.29 - 1.5-ounce bag): Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Sugar and Sea Salted Caramel.