The new NESTEA, which includes completely new reformulations and a premium product line, is the first major overhaul of the iconic tea brand's visual identity, packaging and product line in many years, and it embodies the simplicity that today's consumers demand.

From the flavors to the ingredients, the bottle and the branding, the new NESTEA was 100% shaped from consumer research. NESTEA listened to thousands of consumers at every stage of development to understand what they are looking for in the beverage aisle. The findings were clear: consumers demand an authentic tea experience – without sacrificing taste – and the new NESTEA delivers with a reformulated, fruit flavor range and four new, premium real-brewed teas.

The new NESTEA fruit-flavored teas contain no high fructose corn syrup and have no artificial colors or flavors and no GMO ingredients. They are made with real sugar and stevia extract. Moreover, NESTEA's new range of real-brewed teas is made with up to five ingredients (water, sugar, tea, rooibos and citric acid). New NESTEA sources its tea leaves from Nilgiri, India, a region known for producing high-quality tea. To showcase the product, the new NESTEA will have a contemporized, transparent bottle with a wider mouth and easier grippability.

The new fruit-flavored NESTEA product line comes in 6-packs and 23-ounce single bottles in these flavors: Lemon, Peach, and Raspberry.

Authentically brewed, the new NESTEA real-brewed product line provides a true tea experience, and does not contain artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. The unique hot-fill brewing process ensures a real-brewed tea taste.

The new NESTEA real-brewed line includes: Unsweetened Black Tea, Slightly Sweet Black Tea, Slightly Sweet Black Tea & Rooibos, and Slightly Sweet Organic Green Tea.