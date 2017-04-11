Swander Pace Capital Acquires Passport Food Group

Swander Pace Capital, a private equity firm specializing in consumer products companies, acquired Passport Food Group, a manufacturer and distributor of internationally-flavored foods to foodservice and retail channels in North America.



Passport Food Group (Passport), was previously owned by Wedbush Capital Partners. Passport offers more than 125 authentic, boldly flavored SKUs to national restaurants and retailer chains around the country. Passport’s customers include Applebee’s, P.F. Chang’s, Panda Express, Cheesecake Factory, and Houlihan’s. Foodservice products are sold under the Wing Hing and House of Bee brands.



“Passport has established itself as an industry leader in high quality, on-trend, innovative cuisines,” said Heather Smith Thorne, managing director at Swander Pace Capital. “With consumers increasingly looking for creatively flavored, high quality foodservice and retail products, Passport is well-positioned to leverage these trends and drive growth through a continued commitment to innovation, new products, and best-in-class manufacturing.”



Passport’s partnership approach is product development that encourages customers to collaborate with their R&D personnel throughout the process. Recent on-trend product launches by Passport include USDA certified organic appetizers, specialty noodles, wraps, and crisps.