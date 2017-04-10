Edlong Dairy Technologies CEO Receives NAWBO Award

Edlong Dairy Technologies President and CEO Laurette Rondenet has been named the 2017 Woman Business Owner of the Year by NAWBO Chicago, the Chicago Area Chapter of the National Association of Woman Business Owners. This prestigious award is given to a NAWBO member who is recognized as a successful entrepreneur who has actively promoted small business entrepreneurship.

“Empowering women to become leaders is deeply important to me, and to the larger business community,” says Rondenet. “I am honored to receive this distinction, and through my work with the NAWBO Spirit Foundation Board, I look forward to supporting more young women to follow their own entrepreneurial paths.” she adds.

A full-page ad in Crain’s Chicago Business will run in April, announcing Rondenet as the winner. The award will be presented at NAWBO’s Annual Achievement Luncheon on May 1, 2017 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago.