On The Border Nacho Cheese, Zesty Ranch Tortilla Chips

Truco Enterprises announced the official launch of the new On The Border® Nacho Cheese and Zesty Ranch flavored tortilla chip products. The products are already available on shelves at several retailers.

"As the fastest growing national unflavored tortilla chip brand, according to IRI data for multi-outlet retail for the 52 weeks through February 9, 2017, we are excited to expand our tortilla chips into cheese and ranch flavors. These two flavors represent the largest flavored segments in tortilla chips, and the cheese and ranch segments are growing faster than the overall tortilla chip market," said Mel Deane, CEO of Truco.

As stated in the February 2017 Chips and Dips category report issued by the Mintel Group, On the Border tortilla chip sales have grown 162% in aggregate since 2011 and continue to outpace tortilla chip category growth year after year.

"This next evolution in our chip portfolio of products allows consumers to enjoy the On The Border chips they love in their favorite flavors. Additionally, we are offering these great flavors in take-home and immediate consumption package sizes, which expands the selection of offerings to our current retailers and consumers and also introduces the opportunity for consumers to find our products in the convenience channel," said Mel Deane.