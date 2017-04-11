Hotbox Roasters Canned Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Hotbox Roasters introduced its latest caffeinated creation, Nitro Cold Brew. Hotbox Roasters' Nitro Cold Brew is a high-octane dose of 420 mg of caffeine in an infinitely recyclable 12-fluid-ounce can.

Hotbox Roasters' Nitro Cold Brew is available for sale at all Oskar Blues Brewery and Fooderies locations as well as Hotbox Roasters CBD Cafe located in Denver's RiNo Art District. It can also be found on shelves at major grocers in Alabama, California, Colorado, North Carolina and coming soon to Florida, Kansas and Missouri. Retail partners include Whole Foods, Lucky's Market, Alfalfa's Market and coming soon to Kroger brand stores. One 12-fluid-ounce can retails for $3.69-$4.20.

Hotbox Roasters brews its Nitro Cold Brew with premium, kindly-sourced Arabica coffee beans. The beans are roasted in Longmont, Colo. and the coffee is brewed for 24 hours with cold, crisp, filtered Rocky Mountain water. During the brewing process millions of smooth, nitrogen bubbles are infused into the brew. Once fully brewed, Hotbox Roasters packages the cold brew in recyclable, portable aluminum cans, which provides an environment that protects the rich taste and aroma.