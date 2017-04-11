Cold-Pressed Whey Protein Cookies

Whey 2 Be!® announced the launch of Whey 2 Be! protein-packed gourmet cookies with a smooth texture and taste that feature cold-pressed whey protein. Each Whey 2 Be! cookie delivers 20 grams of protein, and with straight-from-the-cookie-jar flavor, offers a sweet way to boost protein intake.

Useful for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, those with an active lifestyle, busy moms, college students and even kids' lunch boxes, Whey 2 Be! protein cookies are available in five flavors: Chocolate Chip, Banana Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Cran-Orange White Chocolate and Peanut Butter. Whey 2 Be! cookies are all-natural and certified Non-GMO by Greenleaf Non-GMO.

Once more of a niche focus for athletes, the perceived health benefits of protein has broadened and today consumers across many demographic groups are looking for new, interesting and great-tasting ways to boost their protein intake. Whey 2 Be! cookies are made with cold-pressed whey protein, a nutrient powerhouse which in studies has been associated with a myriad of health benefits including better mood, healthier immune system and even cancer-fighting properties.