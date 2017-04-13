Plant-Based Organic Baby, Toddler Foods

Sprout Foods announced the launch of its line of plant-based food products, including a plant-based protein baby food purees and plant-powered toddler snack.

Sprout Foods is part of a plant-powered movement in the baby and toddler category. Touted by Mintel as one of the top trends that will impact the global food and drink market in 2017, plant-based food and plant-based protein reflect a growing consumer preference for diets based on natural and simple ingredients. Add to that the health benefits of a plant-based diet – increased life expectancy, prevention of obesity, diabetes and heart disease, and reduced exposure to pro-inflammatory fats, antibiotics, and growth hormones used in the raising of animals – and plant-based food has become an increasingly attractive choice for families.

Sprout’s new plant-powered products include: