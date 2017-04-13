Plant-Based Organic Baby, Toddler Foods
New products include Sprout® Stage 3 Plant-based Protein Baby Food Purees, Sprout® Power Pak™, and Sprout® Organic Curlz™
Sprout Foods announced the launch of its line of plant-based food products, including a plant-based protein baby food purees and plant-powered toddler snack.
Sprout Foods is part of a plant-powered movement in the baby and toddler category. Touted by Mintel as one of the top trends that will impact the global food and drink market in 2017, plant-based food and plant-based protein reflect a growing consumer preference for diets based on natural and simple ingredients. Add to that the health benefits of a plant-based diet – increased life expectancy, prevention of obesity, diabetes and heart disease, and reduced exposure to pro-inflammatory fats, antibiotics, and growth hormones used in the raising of animals – and plant-based food has become an increasingly attractive choice for families.
Sprout’s new plant-powered products include:
- Sprout® Stage 3 Plant-based Protein Baby Food Purees – A line of plant-based protein baby food in the category, these Stage 3 (8 months and up) purees are a protein alternative to meat and dairy-based products, and offer 3 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber from organic chickpeas, lentils, and beans. Available in three varieties (Butternut Chickpea Quinoa & Dates, Pumpkin Apple Red Lentil with Cinnamon, and Sweet Pea Carrot Corn & White Bean) in 4 ounce pouches with twist-off, re-sealable caps.
- Sprout® Power Pak™ – An organic toddler puree in clear pouch packaging. Made from 100% plant-based nutrients, Sprout® Power Pak™ purees contain no chemical fortification. Sprout’s proprietary Superblend (coconut milk, navy beans, chia, dates) provides essential nutrients for toddlers, including 3 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, a full serving of fruit, and omega 3 from chia. Available in four varieties (Kiwi Banana & Spinach, Tropical Fusion, Apple Apricot & Strawberry, and Strawberry Banana & Butternut Squash) in 4 ounce pouches with twist-off, re-sealable caps.
- Sprout® Organic Curlz™ – A plant-powered toddler snack made from organic chickpeas and lentils. Curlz are gluten-free, non-GMO, and offer a perfect curly, crunchy texture for toddlers learning to pick up and self-feed. Unlike some baby food brands that use artificial flavors and preservatives, Sprout® Organic Curlz™ use organic rosemary to maintain freshness, and contain no added or artificial flavors, preservatives, concentrates, or sugars. Available in 1.48 ounce canisters in Broccoli, White Cheddar, and Sweet Potato & Cinnamon varieties.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.