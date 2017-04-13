Traceable Organic Bread Line with Community Grains

Rudi's Organic Bakery® announced the launch of two new breads in partnership with Community Grains, a company dedicated to improving supply chain traceability through partnerships with local grain farmers. Rudi's Organic Bakery® Whole Wheat Bread made with Sacramento Valley Whole Grain Flour and Whole Wheat Bread made with Hungry Hollow Whole Grain Flour launched at Whole Foods Markets nationwide in March. The new breads allow consumers to trace the grain used in each loaf back to the farm where it was grown.

Rudi's Organic Bakery® Whole Wheat Bread made with Sacramento Valley Whole Grain Flour and Whole Wheat Bread made with Hungry Hollow Whole Grain Flour are both baked with grains grown in California by sixth-generation farmer, Fritz Durst, an award-winning pioneer in agricultural conservation. Working directly with local farmers like Fritz, and an innovative miller, Community Grains is involved in every step of flour production, from sourcing seed and surveying its growth through harvest, to preserving the grain's essential nutrients and robust flavors with whole milling. Extensive grain information can be found on the packaging of the new breads, with additional sourcing details available on the Rudi's Organic Bakery® website and the Community Grains website.

Community Grains ensures transparency along all points in its supply chain. Each Identity Preserved product, including the flour used in the new line of Rudi's Organic Bakery® bread, is traceable from seed to table, helping consumers understand exactly where their food comes from.

Rudi's Organic Bakery® Whole Wheat Bread made with Sacramento Valley Whole Grain Flour (MSRP: $4.99) is made with hard red winter wheat grown in the Sacramento Valley of California, and is packed with 21 grams of whole grains per slice. Rudi's Organic Bakery® Whole Wheat Bread made with Hungry Hollow Whole Grain Flour® (MSRP: $4.99) is made with hard white spring wheat grown in Capay, California and offers 20 grams of whole grains per slice. As with all Rudi's Organic Bakery® products, both breads are certified USDA organic and use only simple, easy-to-pronounce ingredients like organic cracked wheat, organic rolled oats and organic sunflower oil, all without genetically modified organisms (GMOs).