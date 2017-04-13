2017 Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Products

Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt introduced new innovations for 2017, a sandwich format in Mint and Vanilla flavors, along with three new flavors joining its stick bar lineup, S’mores, Toffee Caramel Chocolate Chip and Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip.

With success among deeply entrenched legacy brands, Yasso has contributed to the dessert category with its fresh take on innovation and consistent use of quality ingredients. Yasso’s award winning products have brought consumers back to the dessert category, increasing dessert consumption, and offering a new dessert experience that can be enjoyed throughout the day.

