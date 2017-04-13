2017 Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Products
Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt introduced new innovations for 2017, a sandwich format in Mint and Vanilla flavors, along with three new flavors joining its stick bar lineup, S’mores, Toffee Caramel Chocolate Chip and Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip.
With success among deeply entrenched legacy brands, Yasso has contributed to the dessert category with its fresh take on innovation and consistent use of quality ingredients. Yasso’s award winning products have brought consumers back to the dessert category, increasing dessert consumption, and offering a new dessert experience that can be enjoyed throughout the day.
Products are now available nationwide:
- NEW Frozen Greek Yogurt Sandwiches in Mint & Vanilla: The two sandwich offerings use a unique, round, dark chocolate wafer to hold a thick layer of creamy Greek yogurt for a portable dessert you can enjoy daily, without the guilt. The new Yasso sandwiches contain only 120 calories and 5 grams of protein per sandwich.
- S’mores: Made with a graham cracker base, mini marshmallows and chocolate inclusions.
- Toffee Caramel Chocolate Chip: With a decadent taste profile, chunks of toffee and chocolate chips, this variety contains 100 calories and has 5 grams of protein.
- Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip: This variety is packed with dark chocolate and white chocolate chips within creamy raspberry Greek yogurt base.
