Rojo’s Organic Salsas

Artisanal salsa-maker unveils usda organic innovations

RojosOrg_900.jpg
April 14, 2017
Rojo’s announced an addition to its product portfolio: Organic Salsas. Delivering the same authentic, homemade flavors as its original salsa varieties, the new line meets a growing consumer demand for organically sourced foods. Fresh-cut USDA and Kosher Organic ingredients boasting traditional Mexican flavors and spices will add a kick to any chip and dip buffet or healthy entrée.

Available in 15.5-ounce tubs, the new line of Organic Salsas is available in four new varieties, including:

  • Organic Traditional Salsa, Mild—Authentic ingredients and fresh flavors
  • Organic Traditional Salsa, Medium—A classic recipe with a kick of heat
  • Organic Chipotle Salsa, Medium—A hint of fiery Morita Chipotle adds a kick of smoky flavor
  • Organic Hatch Chile Salsa, Medium—Grown in New Mexico, these chiles add complex flavor and subtle heat

