Rojo’s Organic Salsas
Artisanal salsa-maker unveils usda organic innovations
Rojo’s announced an addition to its product portfolio: Organic Salsas. Delivering the same authentic, homemade flavors as its original salsa varieties, the new line meets a growing consumer demand for organically sourced foods. Fresh-cut USDA and Kosher Organic ingredients boasting traditional Mexican flavors and spices will add a kick to any chip and dip buffet or healthy entrée.
Available in 15.5-ounce tubs, the new line of Organic Salsas is available in four new varieties, including:
- Organic Traditional Salsa, Mild—Authentic ingredients and fresh flavors
- Organic Traditional Salsa, Medium—A classic recipe with a kick of heat
- Organic Chipotle Salsa, Medium—A hint of fiery Morita Chipotle adds a kick of smoky flavor
- Organic Hatch Chile Salsa, Medium—Grown in New Mexico, these chiles add complex flavor and subtle heat
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.