Rojo’s Organic Salsas

Rojo’s announced an addition to its product portfolio: Organic Salsas. Delivering the same authentic, homemade flavors as its original salsa varieties, the new line meets a growing consumer demand for organically sourced foods. Fresh-cut USDA and Kosher Organic ingredients boasting traditional Mexican flavors and spices will add a kick to any chip and dip buffet or healthy entrée.

Available in 15.5-ounce tubs, the new line of Organic Salsas is available in four new varieties, including: