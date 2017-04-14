Niman Ranch Artisanal Charcuterie Line

Niman Ranch, a supporter of sustainable agriculture and humane livestock practices, unveiled a line of artisan charcuterie. The announcement came as part of Niman Ranch’s participation at the 13th annual Good Food Festival & Conference, a sustainable food trade show held in Chicago. The 23-item line of Genoa Salame, Capocollo, Hot Sopresatta, Pepperoni and Pancetta was sampled at the Festival’s industry networking reception. The new products are available in multiple retail and food service formats, three snack pack varieties and a lunch kit named “Gourmet Provisions”. A Prosciutto will be introduced this summer.

Bon Appétit Magazine highlighted the trend of American-made charcuterie and its success in the marketplace among consumers. Niman Ranch’s line of Charcuterie comes from the network of skilled family farmers raising pigs in a sustainable and humane environment without antibiotics. The product is artisan crafted using high quality heritage breed pork and old-world techniques for exceptional flavor and slicing. There are no artificial ingredients or preservatives, no added fillers such as dried milk or corn syrup and is never heat treated.

Niman Ranch pork is third-party certified under the Certified Humane® program and from hogs raised by a community of small, independent US family hog farmers who adhere to some of the strictest animal welfare protocols in the industry, including: