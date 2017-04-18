Lotus Foods Rice Delights
Lotus Foods Rice Delights are vegan and gluten-free, and sweetened with organic coconut nectar
Lotus Foods introduced Organic Rice Delights, a better-for-you version of beloved marshmallow rice treats. These delightfully crisp and chewy rice treats are made with organic brown, red and black rice sourced from small family farms using climate-friendly methods that yield more rice with less water and less work for women.
Lotus Foods Rice Delights are vegan and gluten-free, and sweetened with organic coconut nectar. They are an excellent source of fiber with 6 grams per serving, and very low in sodium. The three "delightful" flavors include: Lemon Ginger, Chocolate Coconut, and Matcha Mint. Launching in June 2017, Rice Delights will be available with a SRP of $1.99 at Whole Foods Market, Amazon.com and lotusfoods.com.
The organic rice used in the Rice Delights is sourced from farmers using More Crop Per Drop™ ecological practices like the System of Rice Intensification, which regenerates soils and biodiversity, reduces water used to irrigate rice, cuts greenhouse gas emissions and lightens women's workloads.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.