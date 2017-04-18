New Pique Iced Tea Collection

Pique, makers of Pure Instant Tea, expanded its award winning lineup with the launch of new Iced Tea Collection.

Pique delivers the beneficial antioxidants and fresh flavor of loose leaf tea, without the hassle of brewing or the sugar and additives in bottled tea. Now launching in three invigorating summertime blends – Passion Fruit Green Tea, Peach Ginger Black Tea, and Pomegranate White Tea. Pique keeps consumers hydrated and healthy on-the-go. Simply add water and enjoy the benefits of pure tea.

In only five months, Pique has pioneered a new beverage category of pure instant teas and grown distribution from 25 Whole Foods Market stores in the San Francisco Bay Area to 600 natural specialty stores nationwide. Pique is also distributed in the Facebook, Snapchat, Airbnb, and Twitter campuses and hundreds of other food service locations.

Pique Tea's organic iced tea collection shipped in April, 2017. Pique's organic core line is now available in five varieties – Jasmine, Mint Sencha, Sencha, English Breakfast, Earl Grey – and a Variety Pack.