Teton Waters Ranch Names New CEO

Teton Waters Ranch (TWR), a Denver-based producer of sausages, frankfurters and chili from 100% grass-fed beef, announced that Walt Freese will join the company as chief executive officer effective March 27, 2017. Jeff Russell, who founded the company in Teton Valley, Idaho in 2009, will continue in his role as founder and will focus on building the Teton Waters Ranch business by leading the continued development of its supply chain partners and network.

Walt joins Teton Waters Ranch from the Sterling Rice Group in Boulder, Colorado, where he served as President and CEO since 2015. Throughout his career, Walt has a strong track record of building both entrepreneurial start-ups and multinational corporations including Ben & Jerry's, Stonyfield Farm, and Celestial Seasonings. He brings more than 30 years of CPG and industry experience.