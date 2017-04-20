Boulder Canyon Rice Bran Oil Kettle Chips

Boulder Canyon™ Authentic Foods advanced its line of kettle-cooked potato chips cooked in unique oils with the introduction of Rice Bran Oil Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. The chips are available in three different varieties, including Teriyaki Ginger, Roasted Jalapeno and Himalayan Pink Salt.

Boulder Canyon Rice Bran Oil kettle-cooked chips are cooked in 100% pure rice bran oil, regarded for its exceptional balance of heart-friendly polyunsaturated fats and monounsaturated fats. The unique oil is extracted from the hard outer brown layer of rice after the tuff. It is notable for its high smoke point that allows for high-temperature cooking that results in an extra crisp chip with a mild oil flavor.

Teriyaki Ginger pairs zesty ginger and tangy teriyaki flavors to create the perfect Asian-inspired flavor. The smoky heat of roasted jalapenos in the Roasted Jalapeno variety gives the taste buds savory heat, and Himalayan Pink Salt provides the perfect "less is more" approach to premium kettle chip snacking.

The unique chips are cooked in small batch kettles to provide a more uniform heft and a heartier crunch, and the kettle-cooked approach provides as much as a 30% reduction in fat from traditional continuous-cooking methods.

Like all Boulder snacks, Teriyaki Ginger, Roasted Jalapeno, and Himalayan Pink Salt feature only natural ingredients and contain no trans fats and no cholesterol. In addition, they are gluten free and Kosher certified.

The Rice Bran Oil Kettle Cooked Potato joins Boulder's existing line of potato chips kettle-cooked in better-for-you olive oil, coconut oil, avocado oil and sunflower oil.