Stonyfield Drinkables, Double Cream Yogurt

Following successful 2016 launches of Whole Milk Greek Yogurt and Whole Milk Grassfed Yogurt, Stonyfield introduced Whole Milk Drinkables and Double Cream Yogurt. The new products are the latest in Stonyfield's commitment to investing in its Whole Milk line. The company sees growth opportunity in this category as more and more Americans are embracing full-fat dairy. As with all Stonyfield products, the Whole Milk Drinkables and Double Cream Yogurt are made with USDA Organic milk without the use of pesticides, artificial hormones, antibiotics, and GMOs.

Whole Milk Drinkables – Appropriate for an on-the-go protein snack, the rich and creamy Whole Milk Drinkables contain 6g of protein per serving and are offered in two varieties; Strawberry and Peach. Available at Whole Foods across the country, as well as other select retailers, the 6-ounce drinkables sell as four-packs and retail for $4.99.

Double Cream Yogurt- An indulgence made better with organic ingredients, the Double Cream Yogurt is a good source of protein and a source of both calcium and vitamin D. It is available in Plain and is sized for recipe creation. The product retails for $4.99.