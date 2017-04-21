GrandyOats is advancing the evolution of granola with a unique new line of grain free Coconola. American meal and snack preferences have changed dramatically since GrandyOats began handcrafting granola in 1979. After decades of success with traditional oat-based granolas, GrandyOats is excited to present coconut-based, grain free granolas.

Invented in the 1800’s, granola has long enjoyed a healthy reputation as a nutrient-dense, eco-friendly, and energy food featuring grains including rolled oats.

Coconut is an abundant ingredient in all the varieties of new Coconola. Coconut has been cited recently as one of the hottest food trends in the US - ranging from coconut water, oil and butter, to coconut chips and coconut ice cream. Part of its rising popularity is nutrition: coconut is a good source of energy, fiber and healthy fats including MCT. The combination of nuts and seeds in Coconola also provides many nutritional benefits.

Original Coconola contains organic: unsweetened coconut, cashews, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, pecans, sesame seeds, honey, maple syrup, and vanilla.

Super Hemp Blend Coconola is vegan and features hemp seeds and powder, which are a good source of whole protein. This blend provides an impressive 6g of protein per ¼ cup serving, and contains organic: unsweetened coconut, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, coconut syrup, hemp seeds, hemp powder, maple syrup, almonds, cashews and vanilla.

Chocolate Chunk Coconola is vegan and satisfies the cravings of dark chocolate fans. It also contains organic: unsweetened coconut, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, coconut syrup, dark chocolate, sesame seeds, pecans, cashews, maple syrup and vanilla.

All three varieties of Coconola are offered in 9-ounce re-sealable pouches for a SRP of $7.99.