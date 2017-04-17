Cerelia Acquires English Bay Batter

French food company Cerelia is growing again – this time it has acquired a Canadian company, English Bay Batter.

Based in Vancouver, English Bay Batter offers frozen cookie dough in pre-portion sizes; scoop and bake pails; chubs; break and bake; and seasonal canisters. The company also offers frozen muffin batter in pails for scoop and bake convenience.



The company’s baked plant supplies gourmet cookies, muffins, brownies, fruit bars and graham crumbs. And the company expanded its offerings with a pastry line including biscuits, scones, cinnamon buns, crescent rolls and pie crusts; a dry blend division offering bakery and drink mixes; salad dressings available in pails to foodservice; and• its newest line of fine English Bay chocolates.



English Bay has six food plants that employ more than 200 people. In Canada it has two facilities located in Delta, BC; three in Mississauga, Ont.; and one in the US in Columbus, Ohio.

English Bay Batter is available for all distribution channels: Food Service, In-Store Bakeries, Private Label, C-Stores and Club Stores. The company also offers its own (English Bay Batter) brand, co-manufacturing, private label and blending opportunities.



Cerelia calls itself the chilled dough specialists, which includes chilled and frozen home dough such as pie dough, pizza dough, pastry dough, cookie dough, crepes, pancakes, brick pastry sheets and filo pastry.



The company operates in 22 countries, and is a major player in the private label segment in Europe and through its own brands such as Croustipate, Pop Bakery, Amicuccina, Jan, Abracadeborah and Creapan.



Cerelia says acquiring English Bay is consistent with its growth strategy. In a statement, Cerelia says that as part of its group, English Bay will further its development in the US and Canada – thanks to substantial investment plans aimed at supporting innovation and industrial transformation.