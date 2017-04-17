J&J Snack Foods Corp. strengthens its partnership with General Mills by launching Pillsbury® Churro Bites. The bite-sized, traditionally Spanish treats, combined with a household name like Pillsbury® are now available.

Often referred to as Spanish donuts, churros are now a popular dessert mention, with growth of nearly 30% on restaurant menus since 2012. For consumers looking to enjoy churros at home, Pillsbury Churro Bites are a versatile dessert for anytime of day.

Served up with a cinnamon sugar topping, these authentic, pastry snacks make any occasion special. Each 8-ounce retail package provides 20 bites ready for consumers to simply heat and eat. The bites will be sold at retailers nationwide in frozen dessert sections. In time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations, a 1 lb., 4.25-ounce club pack is available nationally in club warehouse stores.