BreadPartners: Reddi-Soaked Grains
BreadPartners introduces clean label, Non-GMO hydrated grains
BreadPartners, Inc., a bread and cake ingredient manufacturer located in Cinnaminson, N.J., has formulated an affordable and wholesome pre-cooked whole grain mixture, Reddi-Soaked Grains, which may be added on top of any existing formula.
Reddi-Soaked Grains are clean label, Non-GMO, hydrated whole grains. This new product is perfect for various types of dough applications such as bread, rolls, pita bread, pretzels, pizza crust, croissants, bagels, baguettes and more.
Reddi-Soaked Grains also help prolong the softness and freshness in finished baked goods.
BreadPartners Inc.
877-261-7276
www.breadpartners.com
