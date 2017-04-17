Qualisoy: US Grown, PHO Replacement

QUALISOY will use this year’s Institute of Food Technologists exhibition, June 25-28, in Las Vegas to showcase information about U.S.-grown, soy-based replacements for partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs).

QUALISOY (Booth #2053) will premiere a virtual reality video that gives attendees a “first-hand” experience behind the story of U.S.-grown soybeans and the industry’s sustainable farming practices

Visitors also can watch Food Network star Chef Emily Ellyn fry doughnuts in enzymatically interesterified high oleic soybean shortening, and serve mini cupcakes made with the shortening.

Food technologists also can discuss the benefits of soy-based PHO replacements with oils experts Frank Flider and Richard Galloway.

IFT visitors also should plan to the Attend IFT17 session “Health Impacts of High Stability Oils” on Tuesday, June 27, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Panelists will share information on how high oleic oils—when added to the diet at expected levels—affect health markers in comparison to other oils. Panelists also will discuss sustainably grown PHO replacements.

QUALISOY®: Where Collaboration Meets Innovation

QUALISOY is an independent, third-party collaboration among the soybean industry that serves as a resource for the latest enhanced soybean oils. Our goal is to anticipate and better meet the needs of farmers, processors, developers, the food industry and, ultimately, end users. Traits to improve soybean meal for livestock feed are also on the horizon.

The QUALISOY Board of Directors is a diverse group made up of industry leaders with extensive experience in the soybean industry. The role of the board is to set research priorities, evaluate existing and emerging technologies and determine the traits, products and processes that are most beneficial to the soy industry and end users.

The QUALISOY mission: To create added value and increase global competitiveness for the U.S. soybean industry through assistance in the development, commercialization and promotion of enhanced-quality traits.

Read more in our QUALISOY: Where Collaboration Meets Innovation brochure.

