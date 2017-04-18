Muuna Shows Rapid Growth

Muuna®, a fast-growing, innovative food company which has reimagined cottage cheese, announced expanded distribution of its uniquely creamy, protein-packed, single-serve flavors with pieces of fruit to over 4,000 retail locations. In just nine months since its initial launch, Muuna has achieved widespread distribution throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.



Muuna is available in single-serve cups with pieces of fruit, including Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Peach and Mango. Each 5.3-ounce cup has 130 calories, 9-11 grams of sugar and 15 grams of protein. In addition, its 5.3-ounce Lowfat Plain contains 120 calories and 19 grams of protein. The brand also offers a 16-ounce multi-serve size container in both Lowfat Plain and Classic Plain.