Ben & Jerry’s CHILL-aco

Beginning April 20, Ben & Jerry's will introduce the CHILL-aco.

For those who are seeking a unique way to take ice cream eating to the next level, the CHILL-aco is a new menu item at Ben & Jerry’s locations.

The CHILL-aco features a crunchy waffle cone taco surrounded by a soft waffle cone wrap with a layer of warm caramel between, filled with two scoops of ice cream and topped with a fudge drizzle and cookie crumbs to round out the sweet treat.