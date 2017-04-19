Foodservice

Ben & Jerry’s CHILL-aco

The CHILL-aco features a crunchy waffle cone taco surrounded by a soft waffle cone wrap

ChillAco_900
April 19, 2017
KEYWORDS restaurant menus / sweet treats
Reprints
No Comments

Beginning April 20, Ben & Jerry's will introduce the CHILL-aco. 

For those who are seeking a unique way to take ice cream eating to the next level, the CHILL-aco is a new menu item at Ben & Jerry’s locations. 

The CHILL-aco features a crunchy waffle cone taco surrounded by a soft waffle cone wrap with a layer of warm caramel between, filled with two scoops of ice cream and topped with a fudge drizzle and cookie crumbs to round out the sweet treat.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.