Tessemae's Expands into Organic Produce Category

Tessemae's Fresh Food Company, operating in the fresh salad dressing and condiment category, is spending 2017 transforming into a fresh food company. A new brand refresh will kick off the company's expansion into the organic produce market.

Tessemae's is disrupting the produce category with its innovation and will continue to rely on its use of clean and organic ingredients as a differentiator. Their product portfolio will be expanding this year to include a new line of creamy salad dressings, a line of organic condiments, salad toppers, single serve and family style salad kits, veggie trays, and dips.



The new brand look, created with the consumer in mind, is clean and flavor forward. The hand-dipped wax they are perhaps best known for has been replaced in favor of an easy-to-open color coordinated shrink seal. The condiment line features playful imagery that is sure to connect with consumers. The new packaging can be found on shelves now. The company will be re-launching their website, Tessemaes.com, in April with a new look and improved user experience.



In January, Tessemae's launched single serve salad kits – exclusive to Kroger and Kroger banner stores but will now be expanding to other retailers in the near future. The salad kits are a grab and go meal solution featuring organic grilled chicken, salad greens, Tessemae's dressing, and a salad topper to add flavor and crunch. The salad kit is available in four flavor varieties: Spinach Bacon Ranch, Power Kale Caesar, Sweet Kale Crunch, and Sesame Ginger Greens.