Cow Candy Cheese Snacks

Cow Candy® combines the whimsy of the candy aisle with the nutritious goodness of Wisconsin cheese. The new fruit-flavored Monterey Jack cheese is packed with 15% of the daily value of calcium, 4 grams of protein and just 1 to 2 grams of sugar per serving. It contains no artificial ingredients.

A fan favorite among parents and kids, packaged cheese sales have surged in recent years due to its convenience and calcium boost. But as parents of picky eaters know all too well, smart snacking can be challenging.

Cow Candy is available in several different flavors, including fruit punch jack, grape jack, honey jack, orange jack and strawberry jack cheese.