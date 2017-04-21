Unilever to Acquire Sir Kensington’s

Unilever announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Sir Kensington’s, a New York-based condiment maker



Sir Kensington’s is a mission-driven company and a pioneer and leader in condiments sold in the organic and natural marketplace. Having seen strong growth the past four years, the product line now includes award-winning mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise and a ground-breaking vegan mayo made from aquafaba called Fabanaise™. Launched in 2010, Sir Kensington’s is dedicated to using the finest, sustainably sourced ingredients. Sir Kensington’s mission, and its products, align with Unilever’s vision to make sustainable living commonplace and will complement the company’s current portfolio of products in its Foods category.

“We are excited to bring Sir Kensington’s into the Unilever family. Their mission to bring ‘integrity and charm to ordinary and overlooked food’ is very much in line with our Unilever Sustainable Living Plan,” said Kees Kruythoff, President, Unilever North America. “Sir Kensington’s is an innovative business with outstanding products and a leader in the organic and natural marketplace. We look forward to leveraging our joint understanding of food trends and consumer preferences to significantly grow the business.”

Matthew McCarthy, Vice President of Foods, Unilever North America, added: “Sir Kensington's is a beautiful brand. The acquisition aligns perfectly with our global Sustainable Nutrition strategy, moving us forward on our mission to delight consumers, produce delicious food with less impact on the environment and promote nutritious cooking.”

Unilever continues to support a transforming food industry by committing to produce food that tastes good, does good and doesn’t cost the Earth.

“We’re honored to partner with such a progressive and purpose-driven company in this next chapter,” said Mark Ramadan, CEO & Co-Founder, Sir Kensington’s.

Scott Norton, Co-Founder, Sir Kensington’s, added: “Working with Unilever will allow us to more rapidly expand distribution while holding true to our values as we help define the next generation of good food.”

Co-Founders Mark Ramadan and Scott Norton will continue in their roles at Sir Kensington’s.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the next few weeks.