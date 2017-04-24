Lay's Poppables

Lay's, part of PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division, introduced Poppables, a multi-dimensional, light-textured potato snack packed with flavor.

"Poppables is more than just a delicious snack; it's about reminding our fans to enjoy lighthearted and fun moments," said Sarah Guzman, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "From snack breaks at the office to dance parties in the living room, Poppables is the perfect pairing for all our fans' pop-worthy moments."

Poppables flavors include White Cheddar and Sea Salt and are now available nationwide in 5-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $3.29 each and 2-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $1.69.