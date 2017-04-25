Turkey Hill All Natural Ice Cream Expands Line-Up

No big words, no long lists.

That’s how Turkey Hill Dairy describes the ingredients in its line of All Natural Ice Cream. The company recently added four new flavors and a total of 20 options to its portfolio.

The four newcomers include Raspberry Chocolate Chip, Mango, Blueberry, and Mocha Swirl. Like the other flavors in the category, the new choices are made with only milk, cream, sugar, and natural flavors, and they include no artificial colors and no stabilizers.

Sales of Turkey Hill’s All Natural Ice Cream have increased more than 72% since 2013 as all natural grocery items made with fewer ingredients continue to be a top trend.

Turkey Hill’s All Natural Ice Cream line-up was relaunched in 2013 with new packaging and a variety of new flavors. Current flavors include classics like Belgian Style Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, and Mint Chocolate Chip, which are joined by modern favorites such as Salted Caramel and Blackberry Swirl.