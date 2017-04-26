Probiotics Market to Reach $3.56 Billion by 2025

The global probiotics ingredients market is expected to reach $3.56 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for probiotics ingredients in medical sector is projected to fuel the market growth. Growing health concerns coupled with rising digestive disorders owing to unhealthy lifestyle is a key factor expected to influence the market positively. Wide applications of probiotics ingredients in healthcare sector including, medical food with beneficial bacteria, is expected to positively drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Health disorders are a result of unhealthy lifestyle such as long working hours, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, poor food habits and alcohol consumption and are expected to influence the industry growth over the forecast period. Probiotics ingredients used in the healthcare and medical food industry have to strictly abide by the regulations and standards set by the FDA, an agency within the US Department of Health and Human Services and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global probiotics ingredients demand was $1.71 billion in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2025

Human probiotics sector is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2025 owing to the increasing health concerns among consumers

Probiotic dietary supplements segment is estimated to exceed $0.43 billion by 2025, owing to its nutritional properties and rising disposable income of the consumers

Animal feed probiotics is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period owing to rising animal husbandry and the significant rise in the demand for animal nutrition in the regions of North America and Europe

Product demand in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate of 8.2% over the forecast period owing to rising expenditure on medical infrastructure in the region

The European region is expected to exceed $1 billion by 2025, owing to the growing awareness regarding health issues and their preventive measures

Companies such as Biocodex Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Danisco A/S, Danone, Ganeden, Sabinsa Corporation and Lallemand Inc. offer raw materials for various industries including, medical food, healthcare, nutritional foods and supplements

