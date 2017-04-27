High Liner Foods, a premium frozen seafood company, announced the national launch of 10 Sea Cuisine products offering on-trend flavors. Containing responsibly sourced seafood, consumers can feel good about what they’re eating and serving to families.

Meeting growing consumer demand for high quality seafood made from whole fish fillets, these new Sea Cuisine products are a combination of versatility and convenience. Expertly prepared and ready-to-cook, Sea Cuisine makes it easy to eat more seafood at home. With 10 flavors, consumers have the flexibility to add their own flair and create a unique meal that appeals to any palate in less than 30 minutes.

The new products are conveniently packaged in a transparent, patented skin pack tray to stimulate consumer curiosity by showcasing the fresh-looking, premium whole fillet cuts. The bold colored labels also make it easy for consumers to select their favorite seafood species: orange for Atlantic Salmon from Chile, green for Wild Sea Scallops, purple for Tilapia and pink for Wild Atlantic and Pacific Cod. This new collection of Sea Cuisine products offers adventurous consumers, seeking high quality sources of protein, authentic flavors from around the globe.

New flavors include: