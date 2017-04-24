Ingredion: Revolutionary Starch

Ingredion Incorporated’s new revolutionary new starch solution, PRECISA® 680 starch, helps cheese manufacturers to save costs, maintain texture and improve performance without compromising valuable whey streams.

PRECISA® 680 starch is retained in the product, providing increased yield in cheese products, Greek style yogurts, quark and cream cheese-type products.

Adding PRECISA® 680 starch to milk at the onset of the manufacturing process, cheese manufacturers can increase yield by 8% to 10%. PRECISA® 680 starch can be used in cheese products, cream cheese-type products, flavored fresh cheeses, low-fat cheeses and cheese products. The modified food starch is based on waxy maize and is non-GMO.

“Manufacturers using the traditional cheese making process (whey separation) continue to look for ways to make high quality products for less, without compromising the valuable whey stream or textures familiar to consumers,” says Luc Bertram, Ingredion’s vice president of global wholesome and texture springboards. “This innovative solution is easy to incorporate into the traditional cheese manufacturing process and does not require any capital investment, creating opportunities for sales volume increases and access to new markets.”

To learn more about PRECISA® 680 starch or other money-saving starch solutions in Ingredion’s cheese solution portfolio for processed and imitation cheeses, contact Ingredion at 1-866-961-6285, salessupport@ingredion.com or visit www.ingredion.us.

