Hershey to Inform Smart Snack Choices

The Hershey Company announced new commitments that will increase the visibility of nutrition information and portion options as part of their ongoing efforts to offer a broad range of delicious snacks and clear information. This builds on Hershey’s ongoing commitment to provide choice and transparency.

By 2022, Hershey will make 50% of its total portfolio of individually wrapped standard- and king-size confectionery products with 200 calories or less. In addition, 100% of Hershey standard- and king-size confectionery products will have easy-to-read front-of-pack calorie labels by the end of next year. Hershey is the first confectionery and snacking company to make such a commitment for its entire standard- and king-size range of products.

“Consumers are at the heart of all that we do and we have been at the forefront of providing the choice and transparency they want,” said Michele Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Hershey Company. “We aim to delight our consumers and these steps will provide an even wider range of portion options and clear information to help them select treats that fit their lifestyle.”

Currently, about 31%1 of Hershey standard- and king-size confectionery products are already 200 calories or less and 70% of products carry the Facts Up Front calorie label. Through these new commitments:

• 100% of Hershey standard- and king-size confectionery products will carry the Facts Up Front calorie label by the end of 2018

• New king-size options that enable consumers to more easily share or save a piece for later will be available by 2020

• 50% of Hershey’s total offering of individually wrapped standard- and king-size confectionery products will be 200 calories or less by 2022.

Hershey expects that the 200 calorie commitment will be achieved through a combination of reformulation, innovative new products and adjusting the size of certain items in the portfolio. Above all, Hershey will continue to deliver great-tasting and high-quality products, core to its business since 1894.

Building on Commitments to Simple Ingredients and Transparency

In February 2015, Hershey committed to transitioning to simple ingredients, and today offers products that deliver on this promise across its portfolio, from the iconic Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars and Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates to snacks like KRAVE Jerky. By 2020, all everyday Hershey’s brand chocolate confection products will have simple ingredients.

Hershey is a leader in transparency, making it easier for people to access more information about their food. In 2015, the company led the development and adoption of the innovative SmartLabel™ platform. This year detailed SmartLabel™ product and ingredient information will be available online for 100% of its products, and next year SmartLabel™ QR codes will be on all packaging linked to detailed product and ingredient information.

Most recently, Hershey launched the interactive Sourcemap tool, enabling people to trace the origins of key ingredients for Hershey’s Milk Chocolate with Almonds and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. In addition, Hershey recently reported it had sourced 60% of all the cocoa it purchased globally in 2016 from certified and sustainable sources, enough cocoa to surpass the amount required for the global production of four of its most popular chocolate brands: Hershey’s, Kisses, Kit Kat (United States only) and Brookside. The company is on track to achieve its commitment to source 100% of all the cocoa it purchases globally from certified and sustainable sources by 2020.

To learn more about Hershey’s Food Philosophy and commitments, visit www.TheHersheyCompany.com.