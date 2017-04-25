Papa John’s International continues to reinforce its commitment to BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. and providing consumers with quality menu options and “clean” ingredients by introducing a new pilot—Gluten-Free Crust made with Ancient Grains.



Papa John’s Gluten-Free Crust is made with Ancient Grains, specifically sorghum, teff, amaranth and quinoa, and is currently being tested in Papa John’s locations across Los Angeles, Phoenix, St. Louis, Houston and Nashville.



The new, never frozen Gluten-Free Crust made with Ancient Grains, showcases the brand’s unwavering commitment to have the highest quality ingredients among national pizza brands. The Papa John’s R&D team spent more than a year to develop the product with the goal of offering pizza fans a better tasting Gluten-Free pizza crust.



Papa John’s goal was to create a crust with some added benefits that stood out from the competition including a heartier flavor. Ancient Grains add a more robust texture and flavor to the Gluten-Free crust. In addition to the taste, the Ancient Grains are naturally gluten-free and higher in protein and fiber than other grains.



From an operations standpoint, Papa John’s employs procedures to prevent contact with gluten, and while the Ancient Grains gluten-free crust is prepared in a separate, gluten-free facility before being shipped to stores, it is possible that a pizza with gluten-free crust could be exposed to gluten during the in-store, pizza-making process. Therefore, the brand does not recommend its Gluten-Free Crust made with Ancient Grains for customers with Celiac Disease or serious gluten intolerances.



With the introduction of Papa John’s Gluten-Free Crust made with Ancient Grains, and the recent announcement of the organic ingredients pilot program, the pizza maker continues to find new and exciting ways to expand and deliver on its BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. promise.



Papa John’s is the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of the following ingredients across its entire food menu:



• Preservatives BHA and BHT

• Flavor enhancer MSG

• Cellulose and partially hydrogenated oils

• Artificial flavors and synthetic colors

• High fructose corn syrup