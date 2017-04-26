Bell Flavors and Fragrances: Culinary Collaboration

Bell Flavors and Fragrances has opened a fully integrated Culinary Center at its Northbrook, Ill., headquarters to enhance its customer-driven innovation and cooperation. Officials say the new 3,300-square-foot facility complements Bell’s worldwide growth in flavor development and its dedication to customer support and service.

“Chef-driven innovation is crucial to many of our customers’ innovation pipelines,” notes Bell Executive Chef, Chris Warsow. “The Culinary Center was built to provide a forum for collaboration between the chefs and food scientists of Bell and the customer. It is also a space to drive innovation and partnership in a comfortable and meaningful manner. We are excited to see the ideas that would emerge from this space. ”

Warsow says the Culinary Center is equipped to mimic many commercial manufacturing processes and better simulate customer products. Bell also literally designed the space to encourage creativity and collaboration. It features chef-designed cooking and presentation areas, meeting spaces, and offices for application teams.

Bell Flavors and Fragrances, Inc. is a leader in the flavor and fragrance industry. With 11 manufacturing plants across the globe, as well as more than 40 sales offices around the world, Bell has the ability to create the flavor, fragrance, or botanical for any application.

For more information visit the company’s website at www.bellff.com.

Follow Bell on our Twitter!

@BellFandF

Like us on Facebook!

www.facebook.com/BellFlavorsandFragrances