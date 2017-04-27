Ancient Grain Cookies with Probiotics for Kids

NurturMe, the Tummy Friendly Brand™ known for its innovative quinoa baby food and toddler snacks, unveiled an organic ancient grain-based cookies with probiotics. Free from gluten, dairy, soy and egg, NurturMe Ancient Grain Cookies combine four nutrient-packed ancient grains with a daily dose of GanedenBC30® probiotics to support digestive health and immune health in little ones.

NurturMe shook up the baby food aisle when they introduced the first-ever infant cereals and toddler snacks made from pure organic quinoa, which is naturally gentle, hypoallergenic and easy to digest. Now, the company is taking its approach to the next level by becoming the first and only baby and toddler food brand dedicated to protecting little tummies. Starting this spring, NurturMe is removing common allergens that can upset sensitive bellies from its full family of organic meals and snacks – including no gluten, dairy, soy and egg – and adding non-GMO, vegan probiotics to its ancient grain-based lines.

Did you know around 70% of the immune system is in the gut? It's no wonder awareness of probiotics as an important player in overall health is on the rise. According to a recent national study, 70% of Americans relate the term to a health benefit, and 69% of parents said they would pay more for products containing probiotics.

To support immune and digestive health, NurturMe has partnered with Ganeden – the leading and trusted probiotics company – to add a daily dose of probiotics to its ancient grain-based lines. Just one serving of NurturMe's new Ancient Grain Cookies, Organic Quinoa Baby Cereals or 100% Quinoa Squares delivers more immune-boosting benefits than 10 cups of probiotic yogurt.