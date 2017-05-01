StarKist Pouch Flavors

StarKist Co. launched three product innovations that add to its growing StarKist Tuna & Salmon Creations® line of single-serve pouch products. Each pouch features a convenient, tear-open and no-drain design, making it easy to enjoy premium tuna or salmon straight from the pouch or in a simple meal, while providing protein. The gluten-free varieties of flavor pouches are available now: Tuna Creations® BOLD Thai Chili Style; Tuna Creations® BOLD Jalapeño; and Tuna Creations® BOLD Hot Buffalo Style.

The three new, boldly seasoned premium tuna flavors retail for approximately $1.50 or less per pouch, and can be found in the shelf-stable tuna section in grocery stores nationwide:

Tuna Creations: BOLD Thai Chili Style Lends a Touch of Sweetness

Spicy chili peppers with a touch of sweetness lend a kick to the new Thai Chili Style premium tuna. With 90 calories and 14g of protein per pouch, BOLD Thai Chili Style can be consumed on sliced veggies, crackers or straight from the pouch.

Tuna Creations: BOLD Jalapeño Sizzles with Flavor

Real jalapeños add a layer of spice and heat to the premium tuna. StarKist Tuna Creations BOLD Jalapeño serves up 70 calories and 13g of protein per pouch, which can be topped on tacos or consumed straight from the pouch.

Tuna Creations: BOLD Hot Buffalo Style Amps up the Heat

StarKist Tuna Creations Hot Buffalo Style is now even spicier, delivering taste. Appropriate in a wrap, on nachos or straight from the pouch, the BOLD Hot Buffalo Style offers only 70 calories and 15g of protein per pouch.