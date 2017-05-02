skinnypasta SUPERFOOD TEFF Pastas Win Award

Gabriella's Kitchen announced that following a nationwide consumer vote, skinnypasta™ SUPERFOOD TEFF fresh pastas have been voted winner in the pasta category of the 2017 Product of the Year Canada awards. The Product of the Year awards are designed to help consumers identify the best products in their market and to reward manufacturers for quality and innovation.

Available in penne and macaroni, skinnypasta™ SUPERFOOD TEFF pastas are naturally gluten-free, a good source of vegan protein and nutrient-dense, thanks to the nutritional powerhouse that is teff. The tiny seed is a good source of fiber, iron, zinc, copper, manganese and vitamin C. Teff is all-natural, allergen-free and can be incorporated into almost any type of diet, including vegan diets, paleo diets and medically-induced diets for patients suffering from anything from diabetes or cancer to gastro-intestinal illnesses. As an added bonus for people who want to prepare nutritious meals quickly, skinnypasta™ SUPERFOOD TEFF pastas cook in less than two minutes.