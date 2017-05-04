Doc Popcorn Ragin’ Ranch Flavor

Doc Popcorn introduced a new limited batch flavor, Ragin’ Ranch. The new flavor is available now at participating Doc Popcorn locations nationwide and online through May 15.

Inspired by springtime’s annual blossom, Ragin’ Ranch offers a vibrant flavor. With hints of dill, garlic and vinegar, Ragin’ Ranch combines the zing of ranch with the crunch of popcorn to create a tangy, herby menu option. The new flavor also pairs with Doc Popcorn classic flavors such as Cheesy Cheddar, Triple White Cheddar or Hoppin’ Jalapeño.

As a better-for-you snacking option, Doc Popcorn creates its own proprietary flavor blends using high quality ingredients free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives. Gourmet popcorn flavors include Klassic Kettle, Sinfully Cinnamon, Triple White Cheddar, Sweet Butter, Cheesy Cheddar, Better Butter, Caramel Bliss®, Hoppin’ Jalapeno and Salt-n-Pepper.