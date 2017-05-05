5 Things to Know About Poke

Pei Wei, delivering handcrafted Pan-Asian culinary experiences, extended its travel by taste adventure to the Pacific Rim with the introduction of the Spicy Polynesian Poke Bowl.

From the beachside shacks of the Polynesian islands, poke has skyrocketed into popularity due to its fresh ingredients and unique flavors. Pei Wei offers up five things everyone should know about one of 2017's hottest, most healthful food trends.

1. It's pronounced poh-KAY.

Rhymes with OK.

2. The name comes from the Hawaiian verb "to slice or cut in sections."

As in hand-sliced cuts of seafood and thoughtfully curated vegetables. Poke can be described as a deconstructed sushi with bold flavors, proteins and nutrient-dense mix-ins, such as nori, fresh cucumber, avocado and herbs, served over rice or greens.

3. Poke has been around for centuries.

This hot "new" dish has actually been a staple in the Polynesian culture for hundreds of years.

4. Poke has not been available at any major Pan-Asian fast casual chain – until now.

Pei Wei will become one of the first national fast casual restaurants to offer poke at all its locations April 5 through July 11.

5. Pei Wei's own culinary team has developed and designed its unique take on poke.

Priced at $8.99, Pei Wei's Spicy Polynesian Poke Bowl combines three different sushi preparations (Spicy Tuna, California Roll Seafood Salad and Ahi Tuna), served over heritage salad greens and premium sushi rice. Fresh avocado, sambal chile sauce, pickled ginger, crispy shallots, cucumber and cilantro are all thoughtfully curated as the nutrient-rich yin to the protein-packed yang of this dish.