Conagra Brands Names New Leadership

Conagra Brands, Inc. announced Barry Calpino has joined the company as vice president of innovation. Calpino will report to chief growth officer, Darren Serrao.



"Barry is an experienced and accomplished leader with a track record of innovation and new product success at several of the most respected Consumer Packaged Goods companies," said Darren Serrao, chief growth officer, Conagra Brands. "He's made a name for himself delivering on big bets and breakthrough ideas and as Conagra Brands continues to build its innovation pipeline and cultivate more of an entrepreneurial culture, his expertise and leadership will be a tremendous asset to the team."



As vice president of innovation, Calpino will focus on driving rapid innovation and growth across Conagra's portfolio of brands. An integral part of the company's Growth Center of Excellence, he will be responsible for the direction and success of cross-functional teams made up of Consumer Insights, Marketing, Research & Development, Packaging, and Design.



Barry Calpino said, "I am pleased to be joining Conagra Brands at such a transformative time for the company. I've been impressed with the recent innovations I've seen from Conagra and I'm excited for the opportunity to make meaningful contributions to the company's growth strategy."