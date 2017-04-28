Yoga Organics Rice Varieties

Yoga Organics, an organic rice brand, introduced three new rice varietals: Organic Brown Basmati, Organic White Basmati and Organic Jasmine. Jasmine and Basmati rice varietals are fast-growing organic varietals in grocery (source:IRI, Dec 25, 2016).

“We are thrilled to now offer organic basmati and jasmine rice for families looking for healthy, organic items at an everyday value price,” says Jason McGowin, vice president of marketing for Specialty Rice Inc., makers of Yoga Organics. “Yoga Organics is committed to making delicious, premium organic rice that is more affordable and accessible.”



The most recent varieties include:

Organic Basmati Brown: an aromatic brown rice with a sweet, nutty flavor, fluffy texture and full aroma. Best paired with a chicken stir-fry or an Indian dish.

Organic Basmati White: a long grain white rice with a sweet, nutty flavor, fluffy texture and full aroma.

Organic Jasmine: an aromatic long grain rice with a mellow, nutty flavor, creamy texture and fragrant aroma.

Cooked grains are soft, moist and cling together. A complement to a delicate fish or Asian dish.

Yoga Organics Jasmine and Basmati rice varieties (SRP: $5.49) are USDA certified organic, non-GMO verified, and gluten-free. All the flavor and quality of other organic rice brands at a fraction of the cost.