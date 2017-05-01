Ajinomoto: Sweetener Approval

Ajinomoto’s zero-calorie sweetener, advantame, has been approved in Canada. Due to its clean, sugar-like taste, functionality and cost effectiveness, advantame can be used to replace caloric sweeteners and other high-potency sweeteners in foods and beverages while maintaining or enhancing the flavor profile.

Advantame is now approved as a sweetener in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Japan, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Singapore and Turkey. This latest approval brings the number of countries where advantame may be used in foods to 39.

Unique Benefits

With governments worldwide encouraging the public to reduce their sugar intake, advantame offers excellent sweetening solutions in food formulation. Its clean sweetness allows manufacturers to reduce the amount of sugar in their product without compromising taste. Additionally, advantame blends well with caloric and non-caloric sweeteners, which provides food and beverage companies an opportunity to reduce calories and manage sweetness costs.

“We are pleased that Canada has approved advantame and look forward to assisting food and beverage customers in formulating great tasting products while still reducing sugar content,” says Rick Richard, Ajinomoto vice president of sales and marketing. “For companies looking to reduce label impact of the ‘Added Sugar’ line on the new nutritional statement, this sweetener is an excellent solution.”

About Ajinomoto Co.

Ajinomoto Co. is a global manufacturer of high-quality seasonings, processed foods, beverages, amino acids, pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals. For many decades Ajinomoto Co. has contributed to food culture and human health through wide-ranging application of amino acid technologies. Today, the company is becoming increasingly involved with solutions for improved food resources, human health and global sustainability. Founded in 1909 and now operating in 27 countries and regions, Ajinomoto Co. had net sales of JPY 1,185.9 billion (USD 9.87 billion) in fiscal 2015.

For more about Ajinomoto Co., visit www.ajifoodsolutions.com.