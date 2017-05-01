Dunkin' Donuts is now serving the taste of its signature coffee, frozen. Now a permanent addition to its coffee lineup, new Frozen Dunkin' Coffee is available at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide. Crafted to deliver the authentic taste of Dunkin' Donuts' Original Blend coffee, Frozen Dunkin' Coffee is made with a special extract featuring 100% Arabica coffee to bring forward the signature flavor of the brand's premium coffee, blended with ice and dairy for a rich, sweet and creamy beverage to keep guests energized any time of day.

To meet the personal preferences of any coffee drinker, Frozen Dunkin' Coffee can be customized with any Dunkin' Donuts flavor swirl or flavor shot as well as the choice of cream or whole or skim milk. The coffee extract featured in Frozen Dunkin' Coffee was created specifically to complement all varieties of Dunkin' Donuts' coffee flavors, including Coconut Crème Pie and Butter Pecan, both available now for a limited time.