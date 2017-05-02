Crazy for Kiwi Smoothies

Planet Smoothie® gets Crazy for Kiwi with its limited time release of three bright and kiwi smoothies, available beginning May 1.

Sun-Kissed Kiwi, Easy Breezy Kiwi, and Totally Tropical Kiwi all feature the fruit, which is new to Planet Smoothie stores, and are blended with creamy Greek yogurt, creating the perfect balance between sweet and tart.

Promotional Smoothies:

Sun-Kissed Kiwi – Kiwi, Strawberries, and Greek Yogurt

Easy Breezy Kiwi – Kiwi, Leafy Greens, Mango, Apple, and Greek Yogurt

Totally Tropical Kiwi – Kiwi, Pineapple, Greek Yogurt, and Chia Seeds