Premium chocolatier Lindt USA introduced a new flavor in time for National Truffle Day on May 2. Joining the iconic LINDOR collection is the LINDOR Fudge Swirl truffle, the first LINDOR recipe to contain two truffle fillings for double the indulgence.

The new truffle, crafted by Lindt Master Chocolatiers, offers a unique and premium chocolate experience with its milk chocolate shell with white and dark truffle fillings. To celebrate the launch, Lindt partnered with lifestyle influencer, Courtney Whitmore of the popular entertaining blog Pizzazzerie, to offer sweet ways to celebrate upcoming seasonal occasions with premium chocolate.

LINDOR Fudge Swirl truffles, the newest innovation for the LINDOR collection, feature a delicate milk chocolate shell that envelops smooth white and dark truffle fillings. Whether indulging in the new truffles on National Truffle Day or bringing them to a Memorial Day celebration to share with friends, the gourmet taste of the Fudge Swirl truffles offers a melt away moment of total contentment. LINDOR is now available in 20 exquisite flavors, including chocolate masterpieces such as the iconic Milk Chocolate truffle, and other favorites like Dark, White, Caramel and Coconut.