Favorite Products: March 2017

The March results of the Favorite New Product Poll are in, and they point to a runaway winner.

Alouette Cheese Dips accumulated more than a third of the vote to become the clear winner of the March new product poll.

Primizie Crispbreads finished in second place with 23% of the vote, and Organic Heat-and-Eat Quinoa from Ancient Harvest came in third.

Convenience and flavor concepts are two characteristics that may have swayed voters. The Alouette Cheese Dips feature the brand's signature soft cheese, made from rBST-free, Grade A milk, along with crisp vegetables and savory herbs.

