Williams Sonoma, Trisha’s Kitchen Collaboration

Williams Sonoma, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands announced a new and exclusive food collaboration with Trisha Yearwood, the country star, television host, and three-time New York Times bestselling cookbook author whose home and lifestyle empire continues to grow.



The Williams Sonoma and Trisha’s Kitchen collaboration features five food products that bring Trisha’s family recipes to life. Trisha’s Biscuit Mix takes its inspiration from her father’s homemade buttermilk biscuits, while Trisha’s Summer in a Cup cocktail mix re-creates a breezy drink invented by a dear friend, on a hot summer day at her home in Oklahoma.



The Williams Sonoma and Trisha’s Kitchen collaboration includes:



SUMMER IN A CUP TROPICAL COCKTAIL MIX

• A favorite summertime tradition offering a bright, sunny blend of tangerine, cherry and pineapple juices. 25.4-ounce (makes 12 servings) / $16.95



UNFRIED CHICKEN SEASONING KIT

• Bake up a healthier version of Southern fried chicken with this blend of whole-wheat panko, Parmesan and spicy-sweet herbs. 6.6-ounce / $9.95



BISCUIT MIX

• Whip up a batch of flaky, irresistibly light buttermilk biscuits. Just add buttermilk, cut into rounds and bake. 14.8-ounce (makes 12 biscuits) / $9.95



APPLE BBQ SAUCE

• Made with sweet apple puree, tangy cider vinegar, molasses, chilies and spices. 19.5-ounce / $12.95



APPLEWOOD MOLASSES RUB

• A classic Southern-style blend of Applewood-smoked sea salt, molasses, brown sugar and spices. 3-ounce / $10.95